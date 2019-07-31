Is Pizu Group Holdings (HKG:8053) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Pizu Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8053) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Pizu Group Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Pizu Group Holdings had CN¥136.1m of debt at March 2019, down from CN¥203.9m a year prior. But it also has CN¥210.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥74.2m net cash.

A Look At Pizu Group Holdings's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Pizu Group Holdings had liabilities of CN¥516.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥5.71m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥210.3m in cash and CN¥673.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥361.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Pizu Group Holdings has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Pizu Group Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that Pizu Group Holdings grew its EBIT by 15% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Pizu Group Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Pizu Group Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Considering the last three years, Pizu Group Holdings actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Pizu Group Holdings has CN¥74m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. On top of that, it increased its EBIT by 15% in the last twelve months. So we are not troubled with Pizu Group Holdings's debt use.