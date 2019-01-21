What Can We Make Of Pizu Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8053) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Pizu Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8053) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Pizu Group Holdings:

0.39 = CN¥301m ÷ (CN¥1.1b – CN¥424m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Pizu Group Holdings has an ROCE of 39%.

Is Pizu Group Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Pizu Group Holdings’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 6.0% average in the Trade Distributors industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Pizu Group Holdings’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Pizu Group Holdings’s current ROCE of 39% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 55%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Pizu Group Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Pizu Group Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Pizu Group Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥424m and total assets of CN¥1.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 37% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Pizu Group Holdings’s ROCE somewhat.