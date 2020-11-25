Great-West Lifeco President and Chief Executive Officer to participate in virtual fireside chat with BMO Capital Markets

·1 min read

TSX: GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco, will participate in a virtual fireside chat with Tom MacKinnon, Managing Director, BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12 noon ET. The event will be broadcast live and later archived in the Event section of Great-West Lifeco's website.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life.
At the end of 2019, our companies had approximately 24,000 employees, 197,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 31 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco and its companies have $1.7 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as of September 30, 2020 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

