Pizza delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Homewood

Apr. 20—A pizza delivery driver told Pittsburgh police he was carjacked at gunpoint in the city's Homewood neighborhood late Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the 7300 block of Monticello Street just before 11:45 p.m.

The driver told officers he was making a delivery when two men approached him with a firearm and took off with his vehicle.

Officers searched for the vehicle and saw it going between Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh. At one point, officers saw it in the 7100 block of Frankstown Avenue and chased one man on foot after he fled from the vehicle.

Officers later caught up with a man believed to be one of the suspects. He was questioned and released, according to police.

The vehicle was recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .