Pizza delivery driver dies after falling through collapsed porch, Indiana cops say

A man delivering pizzas died after he fell through a home’s collapsed porch, Indiana police say.

The fatal incident occurred Nov. 27 in Connersville, an Indiana town about 65 miles east of Indianapolis. Police responded to a home for reports of an unconscious person.

Police say 45-year-old William Fields fell through the porch and was pinned by heavy debris as he laid motionless.

Fields, a delivery driver for Pizza King, was pronounced dead at Reid Health in Connersville, according to the police department. Police have ruled Fields’ death an accident and there is not an active criminal investigation.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Mr. Fields, as well as, the employees of Pizza King during this difficult time,” police said.

Fields delivered from Pizza King for nearly 30 years, and his coworker Wanda Redd called him acustomer favorite, according to WISH-TV.

“You ordered Pizza King, you almost expected William would be the guy to bring it to you,” Sgt. Clint Brown told the TV station.

