Pizza delivery driver is killed after he’s sent to vacant apartment, Missouri cops say

A pizza delivery driver was about to complete his delivery to a Missouri apartment when he was shot multiple times, police said.

The driver called 911 at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, reporting that he was shot and not going to survive, according to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Police Department.

Responding officers found Hershel Perkins, 60, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds, police said. The St. Louis man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation found that Wayea Hallowanger, 20, ordered pizza to a vacant apartment in Black Jack, authorities said. Following his arrest, the Florissant man admitted to placing the order with a local pizza chain and being at the vacant apartment where the driver was killed.

Hallowanger also told police he changed the mobile number for the order after it was placed.

He was charged on Dec. 15 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a news release. He’s being held without bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

