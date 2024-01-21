Pizza delivery driver killed and two teens charged with murder, Columbia police say

Weeks after a pizza delivery driver was shot and killed, two teenagers have been charged with murder, the Columbia Police Department said Saturday night.

Trevor Harris, 18, and a 17-year-old male relative were arrested this week, police said in a news release.

On Nov. 29, 2023, officers responded to the Tamarind Apartments at 143 Stoneridge Drive where they found Christopher Shirah, according to the release. Police said Shirah was unresponsive and died at the scene, which is near Riverbanks Zoo & Garden.

The teens had ordered a pizza to be delivered to a vacant home, as they conspired to attempt an armed robbery, according to police.

When Shirah arrived, the teens tried to rob him before fatally shooting him and leaving, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Both teens were located at a West Columbia home this week by members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Task Force, which includes Columbia police, according to the release.

The teens were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where they were charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

No bond was set for Harris, who remains behind bars after being booked into the Richland County jail Wednesday, records show. Information about the 17-year-old was not available.

“What a senseless tragedy,” one person said in an online memorial for Shirah.