Pizza delivery driver shoots would-be carjacker in the butt, Pennsylvania police say

A pizza delivery driver shot a man in the buttocks after an attempted robbery and carjacking, according to Pennsylvania police and local media reports.

The incident happened on Stenton Avenue in Philadelphia just before midnight on July 18, according to a police news release.

Two armed men in masks confronted the 21-year-old driver as he was delivering food, according to NBC 10, citing police.

After forcing him into his car, the pair demanded money and asked if the driver had access to funds on his phone, according to the outlet.

“At one point, the 21-year-old delivery man was able to get out of the vehicle and confronted one of the perpetrators who had a gun, and the 21-year-old delivery man, we know, fired at least two shots,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to CBS News Philadelphia.

One suspect, later identified as a 23-year-old, was hit in the buttocks, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition. He is being held as a prisoner with charges pending, but the second individual, an unknown male in dark clothing, was not located, police said. A weapon was also recovered from the scene.

The delivery driver is believed to have had a license to carry a firearm, according to CBS News, citing police. The attempted robbery and subsequent shooting occurred during his first day on the job, according to the outlet.

