Pizza delivery driver shot in attempted carjacking in south Charlotte, CMPD says

A Domino’s delivery driver was shot during an attempted carjacking at an apartment complex on Lodge South Circle in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified yet, was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC, according to MEDIC.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene off East Arrowood Road as officers responded. Police blocked off an area in the parking lot with crime scene tape. Investigators were seen near a Domino’s delivery car and a pizza bag was spotted on the ground.

Channel 9 confirmed with another employee that the victim is a delivery driver for Domino’s.

Police haven’t said if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

