Pizza delivery driver shot in Charlotte, police search for suspect
A pizza delivery driver was shot Wednesday afternoon during an attempted carjacking in an apartment complex off East Arrowood Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported.
The driver was shot in the leg in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle in the Steele Creek division. CMPD said in an alert the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.
No arrests have been made at this time and CMPD did not release suspect information.
WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, reported: “Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene ... Police blocked off an area in the parking lot with crime scene tape. Investigators were seen near a Domino’s delivery car and a pizza bag was spotted on the ground.”
UPDATE: A pizza delivery driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 8300-blk of Lodge South Circle. The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was the result of an attempted carjacking. At this time, no arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/6kNE5bEH24
— CMPD News (@CMPD) November 2, 2022