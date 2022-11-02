Pizza delivery driver shot in Charlotte, police search for suspect

A pizza delivery driver was shot Wednesday afternoon during an attempted carjacking in an apartment complex off East Arrowood Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported.

The driver was shot in the leg in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle in the Steele Creek division. CMPD said in an alert the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time and CMPD did not release suspect information.

WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, reported: “Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene ... Police blocked off an area in the parking lot with crime scene tape. Investigators were seen near a Domino’s delivery car and a pizza bag was spotted on the ground.”