A pizza delivery driver was shot while attempting to make a delivery, according to Akron police.

Around 10:25 p.m. Friday, police said they responded to the 700 block of Grace Avenue and found a 19-year-old Domino’s Pizza delivery driver on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said they administered emergency first aid until EMS arrived and the driver was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition, police reported.

Investigators said they believe the driver tried to deliver food to the location, and when he got there, multiple people demanded his pizza and vehicle. During the confrontation, police said an unknown person shot the driver several times.

Police said there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Pizza delivery driver shot during delivery in West Akron