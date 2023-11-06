Pizza delivery driver shot multiple times while on the job in Port Richmond: police

PORT RICHMOND - Philadelphia police say someone shot a pizza delivery driver several times, while the driver was on the job.

The shooting happened Sunday evening, around 6:15, on the 2800 block of Salmon Street, officials said.

The 65-year-old delivery driver was walking back to his car after making a delivery when someone opened fire.

The man was shot three times, in the chest, torso and back. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have not said if the man’s vehicle was taken. They are investigating the scene and note a firearm was found.

People in the Port Richmond neighborhood are on edge and just want the violence to stop.

"Maybe of I would have stayed another minute, maybe they would have went away and the driver would have been okay," Phyllis Kelly said, replaying the moments prior to the shooting over and over in her head.

She said right before the 65-year-old victim was shot, he was at her front door, delivering her a pizza. "Trying to make a couple extra dollars and he may not even make it. It’s sad."

"We heard five or six of what sounded to be gunshots, but we hear different sounds like that and you don’t know if it’s guns or not," neighbor James Thompson said.

He said he went outside to check and saw the driver on the ground. "We see things on the news all the time and years ago, we would say it would never happen around us. Now we know it could happen around us."