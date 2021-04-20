Pizza delivery man allegedly impaired when he fatally hit woman in Hopkins

A pizza delivery man is suspected of being under the influence of prescription drugs when he fell asleep at the wheel and fatally struck a pedestrian in Hopkins Friday night.

Cole Leon Venables, 28, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of a controlled substance in connection with the death of Oliva DeMeuse.

DeMeuse, 26, of Hopkins, was struck about 6:55 p.m. by a vehicle driven by Venables as she walked on a sidewalk on the 1400 block of Mainstreet. Officers found her pinned under a Dodge Charger driven by Venables after the crash, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.

DeMeuse died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said.

Police said Venables, of Minnetonka, was wearing a shirt associated with a pizza restaurant and had a topper from the same restaurant on his car when the crash happened. Two witnesses said they saw Venables swerve and strike a light pole before his vehicle ran over DeMeuse. One witness attempted to render aid and had contact with Venables. The witness told police she believed Venables was intoxicated because he had slurred speech and was physically shaking, the charges said.

Venables told officers that he had fallen asleep while driving on Mainstreet before hearing loud noises that woke him up. He admitted to police that he had taken three or four benzodiazepines early Friday and Xanax at the beginning of his shift Friday afternoon. Venables also told officers his manager tried to send him home from work early because he was "too tired," the complaint said.

Venables also admitted to have purchased the pills illegally and was aware they are a controlled substance.

A toxicology test is pending.

Venable is being held in the Hennepin County jail and is due in court on Tuesday afternoon.

