Pizza delivery robberies prompt a warning from Paterson police officers

PATERSON — Two weekend robberies targeting a worker delivering food for the same Paterson pizzeria have prompted police officials to issue a warning to food delivery businesses.

When were the robberies?

The first robbery happened at about 9:45 p.m. Friday at East 26th Street and 7th Avenue and the second took place at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday on East 25th Street, according to police.

Both robberies involved deliveries for Pizza Stop on Madison Avenue, police reports said. The driver in each case was making a delivery when confronted by two men, including one who grabbed his waistband as if he were carrying a gun, according to police reports.

The robbers stole the food in both instances, the reports said. It was not clear from the reports whether they took any money from the delivery person.

Police distribute warnings to food delivery businesses

Several hours after Saturday’s robbery, an employee from Domino’s called Paterson police to report that someone was calling for deliveries to different addresses in an apparent robbery scheme, according to police records.

Police officials said they would be distributing fliers on Monday warning food delivery businesses about the crimes. They also said they would post a notice on social media.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Pizza delivery robberies prompt police warning