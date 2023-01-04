Pizza driver robbed, abducted in Elliott

Jan. 4—A pizza delivery driver was robbed, assaulted and later, abducted Tuesday night in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.

The male victim told police he was kicked and beat up by three male suspects with their guns and fists around 10 p.m. after stopping his car to locate a pizza delivery address.

According to a police report issued by Pittsburgh public information officer Cara Cruz, the victim said he was approached by three men dressed in black, each carrying a black handgun.

They demanded the victim hand over money, his car keys, wallet, cell phone and shoes.

He reported to police the suspects forced him into the trunk of his car and the vehicle was driven an unknown distance and parked.

The suspects left the man in the trunk and left the scene.

The victim told police he was able to access the car from the trunk through the seats.

He got out of the car and walked to the 1300 block of Hassler Street and called police.

The victim suffered visible injuries that included a swollen jaw and bruises but did not seek medical treatment.

Police later located the victim's car at the ball park at Herschel Field on Herschel Street and it was towed away for police processing.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .