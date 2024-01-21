Pizza extravaganza; 'execution-syle' shooting in Brockton; 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − A judge ordered two men held without bail Tuesday in what District Attorney Tim Cruz called an "execution-style" shooting in a crowded buffet restaurant. A graphic surveillance video released by authorities shows the brazen shooting inside a Brockton restaurant that left one man dead.

Nestor T. Velasquez, a 22-year-old Brockton High School graduate, was killed in the single-vehicle crash on Belair Street in Brockton.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has been making the rounds throughout the South Shore and now the Brockton area. Portnoy visited Buddy's Union Villa, Damien's, J's Flying Pizza and Ultimate Pizza.

A monthslong investigation by the Randolph Police Drug Unit has led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of 763 pounds of marijuana and $468,000 in cash, Police Chief Anthony Marag said.

My Three Sons diner in Brockton is serving up blueberry cheesecake pancakes and friendly 50s vibes.

Chilling details emerge in court of 'execution style' slaying at Brockton sushi restaurant

A judge ordered two men held without bail Tuesday in what District Attorney Tim Cruz called an "execution-style" shooting in a crowded buffet restaurant. Jamal Augereau Bazile, 18, and Nathan Veiga, 22, pleaded not guilty to murdering Joe Araujo, 22, of Brockton. Prosecutors claim Veiga scouted the Hibachi Sushi Supreme on Crescent Street for Bazile, confirming that the victim was there with his girlfriend. Then Bazile walked into the restaurant at 7:24 p.m, picked up a "to-go" container and went to where the victim and girlfriend were sitting. . Prosecutors say Bazile dropped the container, pulled out a gun and fired three shots.

From left, Attorney Eduardo Masferrer, his client Nathan Veiga, defendant Jamal Augereau Bazile and his attorney Louis Badwey are in Brockton District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, for Veiga and Bazile's arraignments in connection with a fatal shooting at a city sushi restaurant on Friday evening, Jan. 12, 2024.

'Bar pie extravaganza': Portnoy visits Buddy's, Damien's, J's Flying Pizza, Ultimate

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has been making the rounds throughout the South Shore and now the Brockton area. Portnoy has done hundreds of pizza reviews for his One Bite Pizza Reviews, a YouTube channel with over 1.17 million subscribers, over the last decade. His first recorded review was of Town Spa Pizza in Stoughton. Portnoy, in one of his videos, called his recent ventures a "bar pie extravaganza," with most of the current videos featuring businesses offering bar-style pizza.

Fiery rollover crash on Belair Street in Brockton leaves 4 hospitalized

Four people were seriously injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash, police said. Police and firefighters responded to the area of 260 Belair St. about 1:47 p.m. on Jan. 13 after receiving reports of a crash. "All victims were inside a Mercedes sedan that was traveling northbound on Belair when the driver lost control," police spokesperson Darren Duarte said. "The vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and hit two trees before rolling over."

Four people were seriously injured in a rollover crash near 260 Belair St. in Brockton on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2024. One of the victims was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

Randolph police seize $1.5M worth of marijuana, $468,000 in cash. Two men charged.

A monthslong investigation by the Randolph Police Drug Unit has led to the arrest of two Braintree men and the seizure of 763 pounds of marijuana and $468,000 in cash, Police Chief Anthony Marag said. A summons will be issued for a third suspect, also from Braintree, to appear in court on a related charge. Marag said the investigation began when the Randolph Police Drug Control Unit received information regarding the distribution of narcotics from a Randolph home. The investigation then led detectives to multiple locations in Braintree.

Two Braintree men were charged with drug trafficking on Jan. 11 after a monthslong investigation led by the Randolph Police Drug Control Unit.

My Three Sons in Brockton serves up blueberry cheesecake pancakes and friendly 50s vibes

Ever since college David Morley had a dream of opening his own classic diner that reminded him of the 50s — and as of two years ago he made his dream a reality with My Three Sons Diner, inspired by his kids. “We’re a classic diner. We have everything you would expect, everything is homemade. If you want a turkey sandwich, we’re going to cook it here. We don’t use precooked stuff. Everything is made here, and there’s nothing canned involved,” Morley said.

My Three Sons Diner owner Dave Morley holds up a dish of blueberry cheesecake pancakes on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

