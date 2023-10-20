Pizza Hut, with drive-thru, eyes return to Route 9

WOODBRIDGE – Welcome back, Pizza Hut.

Just months after the Pizza Hut on northbound Route 9 was replaced by Chick-fil-A, there’s plans for a new Pizza Hut nearby along New Brunswick Avenue, in the Hopelawn section near the Perth Amboy border.

Applicant 101 New Brunswick Realty LLC is seeking preliminary and final site plan approval as well as bulk variances, to build a 3,945-square-foot commercial building with about 2,445 square feet of retail space and a 1,500-square-foot Pizza Hut with a pickup window, at 101 New Brunswick Ave., according to public documents.

The application is slated to be presented at the Oct. 25 township Planning Board meeting.

The applicant also plans other site improvements including surface parking, grading, drainage improvements, landscaping, lighting and signage on the property which is located in a highway business zone.

The project calls for the continued operation of the existing SuperFresh and the Burger King also located on the property, the public documents say.

The applicant is seeking bulk variances to permit a commercial building 46.9 feet from Pennsylvania Avenue where a minimum of 50 feet is required, according to public documents. Also being sought are two signs on the lot where only one is permitted, and 282 parking spaces where 373 are required.

The applicant also is seeking approval to operate the commercial building without a designated loading space where at least one is required, the public documents say.

The property has several existing non-conforming conditions that will continue to exist, the public documents say.

Earlier this year the township Planning Board approved Chick-fil-A at 306-322 Route 9 North which formerly had a Pizza Hut. The Chick-fil-A opened last month.

The proposed Pizza Hut would have access off northbound Route 9, a short distance before the Chick-fil-A, and just a few blocks from the Perth Amboy border along New Brunswick Avenue.

Pizza Hut's website lists an existing location on Saint Georges Avenue in the Avenel section.

