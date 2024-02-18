Pizza Hut worker kills manager over inheritance check, then puts body in trash, cops say

A Wisconsin man is accused of killing his manager over a $7,000 inheritance check, news outlets report.

On Feb. 7, a garbage truck driver discovered a body in a trash bin behind a Milwaukee Pizza Hut, WISN reported, citing police.

The Milwaukee medical examiner identified the victim as 55-year-old Cudahy resident Alexander Stengel, manager of the Pizza Hut location, the station reported.

Police said officers called to the scene discovered a trail of blood leading from the Pizza Hut kitchen to a dumpster area behind the restaurant, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Stengel’s death was ruled a homicide after medical examiners determined he had a gunshot wound to his head and puncture wounds to his neck, according to WISN.

Kavonn Ingram, a 31-year-old Milwaukee resident and Pizza Hut employee, was arrested Feb. 11 in connection with the crime, according to WTMJ.

Ingram was charged Feb. 16, according to Milwaukee County Circuit Court records.

Ingram’s attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Feb. 18.

On Feb. 3, Stengel cashed a $7,000 inheritance check and showed a large roll of cash to several employees that day, including Ingram, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, citing a criminal complaint.

Police interviews with Ingram’s girlfriend on Feb. 5 reveal he spoke of Stengel’s money and discussed shooting him in the head, telling her the head “works as a silencer and no one is gonna hear” if he were shot, WISN reported, referencing the complaint.

Surveillance footage and cell phone records place Ingram at the scene during the time of Stengel’s death, WTMJ reported, citing court documents.

While executing a search warrant, investigators also discovered a loaded gun and Pizza Hut paychecks made out to Ingram covered in blood stains inside his home, according to the station.

Charges against Ingram include first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, hiding a corpse, armed robbery with use of force and possession of a firearm as a convicted felony, according to court records.

Ingram is being held on a $200,000 bond and is due back in court Feb. 23.

Domino’s driver shot, left to die in street as teens run off with pizza, WI cops say

Spearfishermen find body of kayaker missing since November in icy lake, officials say

Pregnant woman killed in Wisconsin shooting, cops say. ‘She wanted to be a mommy’