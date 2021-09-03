Pizza order to jail results in charges

Sep. 2—Three persons — at least one while incarcerated —are charged with ordering nearly $225 worth of pizza and wings and placing the order the name of a county employee.

John Edward Barnwell, 31, 1853 Junior Camp Rd., was arrested Aug. 27 on a charge of theft of services of up to $500. Matthew Raymond Alcorn, 30, 590 Chestnut Hill Rd., was arrested the same day on a charge of conspiracy to commit theft of services of up to $500.

Briana Shea Bond, 23, 100 Oak St., was taken into custody Aug. 30 when she was found at a residence where an unrelated investigation was taking place. She faces the same theft of services of up to $500 charge.

The incident occurred last Friday when someone placed an order with Pizza Hut for $224.41 worth of pizzas and chicken wings for delivery to the Justice Center.

When a delivery person arrived at the jail, the delivery person was informed the man whose name was connected with placing the order was the county maintenance person for the jail and had not placed the order.

A review of surveillance video shows Alcorn allowing Barnwell his phone to make two calls — one to Bond, identified as a girlfriend — and the other placing the order.

Ptl. Samantha Seay was called to write a report on the incident, and following her investigation wrote warrants for the trio.

Barnwell had been incarcerated on a warrant served that same day charging vandalism of sewer lines.

Monday a report was filed stating that the maintenance worker was working in the cell area running lines when he reported receiving comments he interpreted as threats from Barnwell.

A report was filed and Investigator Jason Elmore is investigating the latest incident.

Pizza Hut donated the food to the sheriff's office and is seeking restitution to be included in future court proceedings.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com