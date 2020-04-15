What Is Pizza Pizza Royalty's (TSE:PZA) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 13% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 17% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Pizza Pizza Royalty's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Pizza Pizza Royalty's P/E is 10.13. As you can see below Pizza Pizza Royalty has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the hospitality industry, which is 9.8.

Pizza Pizza Royalty's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Pizza Pizza Royalty actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Pizza Pizza Royalty maintained roughly steady earnings over the last twelve months.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Pizza Pizza Royalty's Balance Sheet

Pizza Pizza Royalty's net debt is 16% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Pizza Pizza Royalty's P/E Ratio

Pizza Pizza Royalty trades on a P/E ratio of 10.1, which is below the CA market average of 11.6. EPS grew over the last twelve months, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The P/E ratio implies the market is cautious about longer term prospects. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Pizza Pizza Royalty over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.8 back then to 10.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.