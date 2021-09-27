Pizza recall: Nestlé recalls DiGiorno pepperoni pizza for misbranding, undeclared soy allergen

Nestlé USA Inc. is recalling nearly 28,000 pounds of its frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza "due to misbranding and undeclared allergens."

The pizzas, which were distributed nationwide, contain "textured soy protein, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label," the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in a recall notice Sunday.

Nestlé also posted a recall notice on its website and said the "affected pizzas are labeled as DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza but in fact are DiGiorno Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizza."

"People who are allergic to soy could have an allergic reaction and should not consume the product," Nestlé said.

Nestlé USA is recalling nearly 28,000 pounds of its frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza.

The 26-ounce cartons of pizzas were produced June 30, 2021 with lot code 1181510721 and “Best Buy” date of MAR2022 on the label. The affected products have the establishment number “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The company said it received a complaint from a consumer that "a three meat pizza was in a carton labeled as pepperoni pizza," the USDA recall said. However, there have been no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions from eating the pizza.

"Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them," Nestlé said. "This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. For consumers not allergic to soy, there is no safety issue with this product."

The USDA classified the announcement as a "Class I" recall and said this is "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Consumers with questions can call 800-681-1676 or contact the company online.

