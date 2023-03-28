Pizza receipt leads Milwaukee police to 12-year-old murder suspect

A 12-year-old Milwaukee boy allegedly killed a man who wouldn't sell him guns then was caught after leaving a Domino's Pizza receipt with his cellphone number at the crime scene.

Police used the receipt to track down the suspect, who wasn't named in court documents but will be tried as an adult, and arrested him in connection with the fatal shooting of Brandon Felton, 34, on March 15.

Felton was shot in the head in his Milwaukee home and found by his friend two days later, according to the criminal complaint.

Detectives found the pizza receipt dated March 15 at 6:59 p.m. for an order placed by "Brandy," according to the complaint.

This is the house where Brandon Felton of Milwaukee was allegedly killed by a 12-year-old suspect.

Police called the number, which was answered by a "young-sounding male" who hung up.

Officers called back, spoke to the suspect and his grandmother, who lives on the same block as Felton.

The suspect continuously denied going to Felton's home on March 15 or ordering Domino's, the criminal complaint alleges, but he changed his story twice.

First, the boy allegedly told police he was at Felton's home on March 15, had pizza and left, according to the complaint.

Then he said he was there when Felton was killed by Felton's friend, "Sam," who then stole the victim's AR-15 assault rifle and shotgun and fled, the complaint alleges.

On March 20, the suspect allegedly told his mother that he lied to police, and she told the detectives that her son said they went to Felton's home to buy guns but that Felton wasn't going to sell them to him, according to the criminal complaint.

The 12-year-old accused of killing 34-year-old Brandon Felton in Milwaukee will be tried as an adult, according to FOX6 Milwaukee.

Text messages between the suspect and his friend, which also included a location ping at Felton's home, supported the allegations, according to the court documents.

The suspect said he was going to make a "play," which is slang for robbery, for Felton's guns almost a week before Felton was killed, according to the complaint, which includes several text exchanges between the suspect and someone else from 3:31 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. on March 15.

At 3:31 p.m on March 15, the suspect allegedly texted, "I'm gonna do it to Brandan (sic)," and then doesn't text again until 9:15 p.m. the same day.

The other person, who isn't named and hasn't been charged, allegedly tells the suspect not to kill Felton.

Here are 10 of the alleged texts:

3/15/2023 9:20 PM – Defendant: "Or should I kill him rn"

3/15/2023 9:25 PM – Defendant: "Aye lmk [let me know] wen y’all like 2 mins away"

3/15/2023 9:25 PM – Other Person: "You got the gun"

3/15/2023 9:25 PM – Defendant: "Yea" "It’s on my lap"

3/15/2023 9:26 PM – Other Person: "Don’t let him know we coming"

A view of the Milwaukee home where Brandon Felton, 34, was allegedly killed by a 12-year-old boy after Felton refused to sell him guns.

3/15/2023 9:26 PM – Defendant: "He on the couch laying down how" "Way [where you at] now"

3/15/2023 9:26 PM – Defendant: "Cuz I can belt him rn"

3/15/2023 9:27 PM – Other Person: "Noooo" "Go in da bathroom n call me"

3/15/2023 9:31 PM – Other Person: "Keep the gun" "We pullin up"

3/15/2023 9:34 PM – Defendant: "I’m belting him don’t got time for dude going after my family"

The suspect was charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime, and appeared in court on Monday. Bond was set at $100,000, FOX6 Milwaukee reported.

The child's attorney is not commenting, according to the local outlet.