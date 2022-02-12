‘Pizza’ Sex Ed Causes Outrage + Beloved Coach Mourned: CT News
There was plenty of news across Connecticut this past week. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.
Pizza-Based Sex Class In CT Middle School Causes Outrage
Here is the complete text of the assignment, the teaching of which was said to be a mistake.>>>Read More.
Beloved Football Coach Killed In Crash: Officials
The 30-year-old football coach was killed in a car crash. Officials are mourning his death.>>>Read More.
Teachers In This School District To Start Grading At 50, Not Zero
For the purposes of calculating public school students’ grades, an F is now a 50, not a zero.>>>Read More.
'My Guardian Angel': Pregnant Woman Rescued By Off-Duty Fireman
“I’m not a religious person, but someone was looking over me that day,” a local resident said of her rescue from icy water.>>>Read More.
Former Police Officer Arrested On Forgery Charges: PD
Police said the former officer is accused of providing false information about traffic stops that did not occur on numerous occasions.>>>Read More.
2 Charged, Including School Board Member, In 'Disturbance' At Board Of Ed Meeting: PD
Two men, including a Board of Education member, face charges following an incident at a board of education meeting where a punch was thrown, police said.>>>Read More.
Other top stories:
Lamont Proposes CT Gun Law Changes, 500 New Local Police Officers
CT's Lindsey Jacobellis Wins Olympic Gold In Snowboard Cross
