‘Pizza’ Sex Ed Causes Outrage + Beloved Coach Mourned: CT News

Here is the complete text of the assignment, the teaching of which was said to be a mistake.>>>Read More.

The 30-year-old football coach was killed in a car crash. Officials are mourning his death.>>>Read More.

For the purposes of calculating public school students’ grades, an F is now a 50, not a zero.>>>Read More.

“I’m not a religious person, but someone was looking over me that day,” a local resident said of her rescue from icy water.>>>Read More.

Police said the former officer is accused of providing false information about traffic stops that did not occur on numerous occasions.>>>Read More.

Two men, including a Board of Education member, face charges following an incident at a board of education meeting where a punch was thrown, police said.>>>Read More.

