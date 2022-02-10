'Pizza' Sex Ed Controversy, Masks Dominate School Board Meeting

Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut Wednesday night:

A Board of Education meeting devoted a considerable amount of time to concerns over masks and a controversial subject. At one point, the meeting was interrupted when someone brought several pizza boxes.>>>Read More.

The largest private island ever to be offered for sale on the East Coast is up for sale in Connecticut.>>>Read More.

Health officials have reported the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Connecticut has dropped to 552, down another 55 beds.>>>Read More.

The Chief State's Attorney will retire amid controversy over a hiring decision.>>>Read More.

An Amtrak spokesperson told Patch an Acela train from Boston to Wash. D.C. struck a person on the tracks.>>>Read More.

NBC Connecticut highlighted a volunteer at Ski Sundown who's ensuring skier safety at the 2022 Winter Olympics.>>>Read More.

