'Pizza' Sex Ed Controversy, Masks Dominate School Board Meeting
Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut Wednesday night:
Controversial Sex Ed Assignment, Masks Dominate School Board Meeting
A Board of Education meeting devoted a considerable amount of time to concerns over masks and a controversial subject. At one point, the meeting was interrupted when someone brought several pizza boxes.>>>Read More.
Own A Private 60-Acre Island In Connecticut For $100 Million
The largest private island ever to be offered for sale on the East Coast is up for sale in Connecticut.>>>Read More.
Over 50% Of CT Hospitalized COVID Patients Fully Vaccinated
Health officials have reported the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Connecticut has dropped to 552, down another 55 beds.>>>Read More.
Embattled CT Top Prosecutor To Retire
The Chief State's Attorney will retire amid controversy over a hiring decision.>>>Read More.
Person Struck, Killed By Train
An Amtrak spokesperson told Patch an Acela train from Boston to Wash. D.C. struck a person on the tracks.>>>Read More.
CT Man Chosen For Olympic Ski Patrol Team: Report
NBC Connecticut highlighted a volunteer at Ski Sundown who's ensuring skier safety at the 2022 Winter Olympics.>>>Read More.
The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.
This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch