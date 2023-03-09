Pizza shop owner tackles man after wife, daughter shot in robbery attempt, PA cops say

A 19-year-old was arrested after he’s accused of shooting a mother and daughter in a family-owned pizza shop, according to Pennsylvania police and media reports.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at Mayfair Pizza on the northeast side of Philadelphia, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the pizzeria for a robbery in progress, but when they arrived, they found two women had been shot, according to a police report.

Kaleb Bridges, 19, is accused of firing three shots inside the store after demanding money, according to WTXF. Police said the 65-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and the 34-year-old victim was shot in her left shoulder.

The mother and daughter work at the pizza shop, WCAU reported. The 34-year-old and her father were among the people who helped tackle Bridges, police said.

“The owner, who is the husband and father of the females who were shot, actually struggled with the 19-year-old perpetrator,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told KYW. “And other employees and at least one or two other customers helped subdue the 19-year-old shooter until police arrived on location.”

The mother and daughter were taken to a hospital and are listed in stable condition, according to WPVI.

Bridges was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police, which said a black handgun was found at the pizza shop.

