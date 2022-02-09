Pizza shop thought ad featured ‘tasteful’ cappuccino art — but it hid a naked man

If you don’t look too closely at an advertisement for a Pennsylvania pizzeria, you might miss what was hidden in the coffee art.

Chiaro’s Pizza & Restaurant Sellersville says they missed it, too.

“We thought (it) was a tasteful photo of a cappuccino,” the pizza shop said, adding that its proof readers did not see “the subtle nature” of what, or rather who, was inside that mug of espresso and steamed milk.

But those who did look closely — and those who gave the coupon mailer a second look after it caught traction on social media — found something much less family friendly.

A naked man, to be specific.

“Didn’t see it at first but once you see it you can’t unsee it,” someone replied in response to a photo of the mailer shared on Twitter.

The full-service Italian restaurant took to Facebook to apologize for the advertisement on Feb. 2.

“We deeply apologize for letting this slip by. None of our proof readers, The Community Connection proof readers, or the actual printer proofers caught the mistake before it was printed and circulated,” the post says. “We are working on making sure this does not happen again.”

“We at Chiaro’s pride ourselves on being a family oriented pizzeria and restaurant. This is a devastating situation for all of us involved as we are sure it has been for all of you,” the post continued. “Please accept our sincerest apologies.”

In the span of a week, the post garnered hundreds of shares and comments. Many shared a sense of humor while expressing a new desire to eat at the pizzeria.

“No No, ya’ll have just gone on my ‘restaurants I need to try’ list when I’m out that way,” one person said.

“So, next week’s special will be sausage pizza, yes?” another replied. “(Sorry you’re dealing with the fallout, but hopefully all the people with a sense of humor having your back carries the day!)”

“This made me cackle when it came across my (for you page) on TikTok,” said another. “If I didn’t live 10 hours away I’d be ordering asap! This was a hilarious/honest mistake, don’t sweat it!”

Story continues

“Seriously, can anyone get me a paper copy of this advertisement?!” said another. “I love how everyone is rallying around this business and willing to support them even more!”

In addition to its Sellersville location, Chiaro’s Pizza & Restaurant is also located in Green Lane and Pennsburg.

Sellersville is about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

