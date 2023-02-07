Pizza stolen in Monday night armed robbery

Feb. 7—DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating an armed robbery involving a pizza delivery that took place Monday night.

Deputy Chief Josh Webb said around 8:23 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 900 block of Zeiter Street in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the Papa Johns delivery driver who was en route to deliver a pizza in the 900 block of Zeiter Street.

The delivery driver told police as he was exiting the vehicle, a Black male approached him armed with a handgun and demanded the pizza. He told police he complied with the demands and the suspect took the pizza and fled the scene on foot, according to Webb.

The suspect was described as having a medium height and build, and wearing a black colored mask, blue jeans and a black colored coat.

The suspect was last seen running westbound toward Griffin Street.

Webb said no injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.