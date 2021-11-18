A Pennsylvania pizzeria was robbed and a worker was attacked with a ladle before the robbers fled early Nov. 17, Pittsburgh police said.

Police responded at 2:30 a.m. to the business on Murray Avenue on reports of a robbery, they said in a statement.

WPXI reported a worker from Vorcelli Pizza was locking up at the Pittsburgh-based restaurant when he was attacked.

The worker was approached by two men from behind, and he was forced back into the store, the statement said.

He told police one of the suspects hit him over the head with a ladle, before stealing and running away with the cash register.

Police said the worker was not seriously injured, WPXI reported.

Police said in the statement both suspects ran away in an “unknown direction,” and the investigation is ongoing.

Yet another state bans this noxious shrub. What is wrong with the Japanese barberry?

Men robbed postal workers for collection box keys and stole $1.5M in checks, feds say