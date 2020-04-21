PJ Clarke's at the Curtis launches takeaway menu: #PJSinyourPJS

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ Clarke's Philadelphia is offering freshly prepared comfort food for pick-up and delivery every week Thursday thru Saturday 4 – 8pm. Enjoy PJs in your PJs with a dinner menu of home cooked favorites: Meatloaf, Roast Chicken dinner and, of course, the famous PJ's burgers.

Order via GrubHub, Seamless, Caviar, or by Phone (pick-up orders only). PJ's is also accepting donations to help feed our healthcare heroes and all healthcare and government employees will receive a $10 gift card on every $40 spent.

