PJ Washington intent on duplicating impressive outing: ‘It just motivates me even more’

Somewhere in the credo for people in Steve Clifford’s position, there’s a general rule heeded by those who don’t completely trust their vision on game nights.

“It’s amazing, I don’t care how long you coach,” the Charlotte Hornets coach said Thursday, “you are not going to be able to really know — really know, know — what happened until you watch it. So, the numbers give you an idea, but to help the guys play better it just comes from watching film.”

In doing so following Wednesday night’s season-opening 116-110 win over Atlanta and leading into preparation for Friday’s game against Detroit, Clifford spotted something else. It was already obvious PJ Washington had a fabulous outing, given he posted a team-best 25 points to go with five rebounds. He became the seventh player in franchise history to record that many points and rebounds, joining LaMelo Ball , Gordon Hayward , Larry Johnson, Johnny Newman, Kemba Walker (who did it twice) and Gerald Wallace.

But in reviewing the action during his game breakdown, Washington’s overall performance graded out on a different scale than Clifford originally pegged.

“I would say even better for him,” Clifford said. “So, in the first half, obviously the turnovers crushed us, but also the offensive rebounds part. In the second half, our rebounding was good and he was a big part of that, Gordon (Hayward) was a big part of that.

“So, their numbers, they didn’t get credit for it. .... but we got a bunch of those rebounds where (Clint) Capella is in there and there’s three or four guys up and the ball gets tipped.”

Washington had it going in all areas, making 12 of 18 attempts and refusing to settle for jumpers. He was aggressive, taking it to the rim with authority for powerful slam dunks and using his soft touch to toss in a floater or two.

He elevated his repertoire during all that individual time he had practicing at a gym on Charlotte’s campus, unable to be among his teammates as he sorted through the three-year, $48-million extension he signed in August.

“For me, that’s what I’ve been working on all summer, just trying to be versatile in the way I can finish around the rim,” Washington said. “I’m just trying to show what I’ve been working on and just try to continue to do that.

“I’m just trying to get to my spots. I feel like if I can get to a spot, I feel like it’s going to go in every time. As long as I can get to where I want to get, it’s lights out.”

The question with Washington is never whether he can do it. He has the skills to hang with just about any big man and his lengthy wingspan allows him to play taller than his 6-foot-7, 230-pound frame.

Washington’s only true hiccup is consistency. When he stays away from the peaks and valleys production-wise and makes the kind of plays he turned in against the Hawks, the Hornets are a tough team to beat.

Even he understands it makes him a completely different player and difficult to contain

“It just motivates me even more to know that I can do it and I can do it every night,” Washington said. “So for me, it’s just keep being aggressive and taking shots I know I can make and just keep giving credit to my teammates for putting me in great positions.”

They understand Washington’s worth and how crucial he is to their overall success.

“Yeah, PJ’s been hooping,” Ball said. “I’ve been talking to him, we’ve been talking to each other and what we’ve got to do this season. And we all know what we’ve got to do.”

Imagine the hefty boost it could give the Hornets if Washington racks up those kind of stats to go with his intangibles with more regularity, stringing impressive outings together at a greater rate than he has in his first four seasons. Perhaps this could finally be the year he gets it going in that direction and he appears to be sliding into a comfort zone that may help him take off to greater heights in 2023-24.

“I just think he’s in a good place,” Clifford said. “Whether it’s the security of the contract … whatever, who knows. He’s always been a good player. He’s had a really good training camp and the other thing is he’s smart. He knows what we are doing, he knows what should happen.

“He’s a really good communicator on the court, but he doesn’t do it in a way that you would notice, moving his hands and everything. But if you watch him he constantly helps his teammates get to the right spot.”

That dirty work carries just as much significance as Washington’s offensive firepower. He’s willing to do it without thinking twice, comprehending how it can serve as a springboard in other areas.

“I feel like I can use defense to get going throughout the whole game as well,” Washington said. “Defense changes games for us and defense obviously wins games. So, if I can be better on that end it’s just better for the team.”