PJ's Coffee of New Orleans Partners with Sodexo for Expansion with United States Marine Corps

International coffee brand featured in nine Marine bases coast-to-coast

NEW ORLEANS, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ's Coffee of New Orleans (PJ's Coffee) has some big news brewing for our men and women in uniform. The brand recently launched a partnership with Sodexo, the world's leading provider of food services, to feature its coffee in select United States Marine Corps bases across the country, spanning from California to South Carolina. Military personnel can enjoy an array of coffee blends in 51 mess halls and 62 "brew stations," within nine bases. PJ's Coffee currently operates over 100 stores in 13 states in the U.S., and Vietnam and Kuwait. The company expects to open 35 to 40 new stores this year.

Continuing its support of our nation's active duty and veteran military members, PJ's Coffee is also launching a new blend: Sunrise Salute. The medium roast coffee blend will be available for purchase on www.pjscoffee.com. To show gratitude to active duty and veteran military members, PJ's Coffee has made a donation to Fisher House Foundation, a non-profit organization building comfort homes where military and veterans families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. The donation will directly benefit the new Fisher House location that is currently being constructed in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"Fisher House Foundation thanks PJ's Coffee for supporting the New Orleans Fisher House," said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. "PJ's understands the importance of keeping military families together at a critical time – when loved ones are receiving care in VA and military hospitals."

"The PJ's family includes many U.S. veterans which makes this partnership with the Marine Corps that much more exciting for us," says Peter Boylan, President of PJ's Coffee and U.S. Army veteran. "We have a passion for supporting our military community and are thrilled that we can give a taste of our coffee to our brave men and women in uniform in conjunction with Sodexo's expertise in serving our troops in bases across the country."

The New Orleans-born brand anticipates serving active military 48,600 pounds of coffee per year, which is the equivalent to 2.4 million eight-ounce cups of coffee. Coffee options will rotate between seven blends, including Roast 35, Maple Street, Praline & Cream, Southern Pecan, Coconut, Cinnamon Roll and French Roast. Marine Corps base camps featuring PJ's Coffee include:

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton (CA)

Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego (CA)

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (AZ)

Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms (CA)

Marin Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport (CA)

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune (NC)

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island (SC)

Marine Corps Base Quantico (VA)

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (CA)

"PJ's Coffee of New Orleans serves an outstanding product and we're proud to have them as our coffee partner in nine Marine Corps base camps," says Brett Ladd, CEO of Sodexo Government Services Division.

PJ's Coffee is an International Franchise Association VetFran member, proudly offering qualified veterans a 20 percent discount on the initial franchise fee. In 2017, PJ's Coffee launched an annual Veteran Franchise License Giveaway where one veteran is awarded a free franchise license. In its first year, PJ's Coffee received 117 applications from veterans around the country. The program has been so successful, the brand has continued to award one veteran franchise license each year since inception.

For more information on PJ's Coffee locations, online store or the Veteran Franchise License Giveaway, please visit www.pjscoffee.com.