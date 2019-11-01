PJSC PhosAgro (MCX:PHOR) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that PJSC PhosAgro (MCX:PHOR) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is PJSC PhosAgro's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that PJSC PhosAgro had ₽127.8b in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has ₽20.1b in cash leading to net debt of about ₽107.6b.

How Strong Is PJSC PhosAgro's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that PJSC PhosAgro had liabilities of ₽54.1b due within a year, and liabilities of ₽120.3b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₽20.1b and ₽21.9b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling ₽132.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

PJSC PhosAgro has a market capitalization of ₽314.3b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

PJSC PhosAgro has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 16.8 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that PJSC PhosAgro has boosted its EBIT by 59%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if PJSC PhosAgro can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, PJSC PhosAgro recorded free cash flow of 29% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.