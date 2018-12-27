Is PJSC Russian Aquaculture (MCX:AQUA) A Financially Sound Company?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like PJSC Russian Aquaculture (MCX:AQUA), with a market cap of RUруб12b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, since I only look at basic financial figures, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into AQUA here.

How does AQUA’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

AQUA’s debt levels surged from RUруб1.4b to RUруб3.3b over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, AQUA currently has RUруб207m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of AQUA’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does AQUA’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of RUруб691m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of RUруб4.2b, with a current ratio of 6.03x. Having said that, a ratio above 3x may be considered excessive by some investors, yet this is not usually a major negative for a company.

Can AQUA service its debt comfortably?

AQUA is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 89%. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can test if AQUA’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For AQUA, the ratio of 7.19x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as AQUA’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

Although AQUA’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around AQUA’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for AQUA’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research PJSC Russian Aquaculture to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

