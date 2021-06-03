Our Place Expands Its Internet-Famous Product Line

The Telegraph

Israel’s opposition leader on Wednesday night announced he had formed a coalition to oust Benjamin Netanyahu, in what could be the death knell for the embattled prime minister’s career. With just half an hour to spare before his mandate to form a government expired at midnight, Yair Lapid announced he had struck a coalition deal that drew support from across the political spectrum. "The government will do everything it can to unite every part of Israeli society," Mr Lapid, the head of the centri