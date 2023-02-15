Our Place just marked down the cast iron Always Pan for the first time since Black Friday

Save big on the cast iron Always Pan right now at Our Place.

Want to spice up your cooking routine? We're on the same page. Whether you want to try your hand at buttery southern cornbread or perfectly-browned steaks, you can grab the kitchen essentials you need to get the job done for less today at Our Place.

During the Our Place Sizzle sale you can save on tons of kitchen essentials and get 25% off the Reviewed-approved cast iron Always Pan through Tuesday, February 28. This is the first time this pan has been on sale since Black Friday, so, if you like what you see, we suggest you shop fast!

During the limited-time sale you can get the cast iron Always Pan for just $116—that's $39 off the full $155 list price. The 10-inch pan is available in tons of fun colors and can help you take on even the most intricate recipes thanks to its do-it-all design and heat resistance up to 500ºF. Perfect for grilling, searing, frying, roasting, broiling and more, the enameled cast iron pan comes with a glass lid, a spatula and silicone cooking grips.

In testing we were big fans of the cast iron iteration of the cult-favorite Always Pan. We found the pan to be a solid piece of cookware and an especially great buy for home chefs who aren't trilled by the traditional upkeep of cast iron cookware—since this pan comes pre-seasoned and ready to use. The colorful options were another win in our book and we loved that the cast iron pan heated up quickly and wasn't too heavy like other cast iron skillets we've tested.

Ready to get creative with your cooking? Pick up the cast iron Always Pan now for the best price we've seen since Black Friday and channel your inner Gordon Ramsay for less.

