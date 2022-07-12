Our Place is running a massive sitewide sale for Amazon Prime Day

Our favorite Always Pan is on sale for 20% off today!

While Amazon Prime Day can score you some of the best deals out there, Our Place has a competing sale of 20% sitewide. With some of the best cookware out there, including our favorite, the Always Pan, you won’t want to sleep on this one. At $116 down from $145, this nonstick classic is available now at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

We’ve done a ton of testing on the Always Pan and have found it excellent to cook eggs, pancakes, frittata, french toast, pasta, steamed vegetables, chili, stew, soup and stir fry. So this pan can basically handle anything you’d want for breakfast and dinner, and even reheats leftovers. It can deep fry, too! The Always Pan is Instagram-famous for the flair it adds to any kitchen with its effortless style. Its ceramic coating is also PFOA free and the pan is amazingly lightweight.

Along with the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot is also on sale for $132 (down from $165) and you can now score the Home Cook Duo for $245, which is normally priced at $310. Our favorite accessory for the Always Pan, the Fry Deck, is also on sale for just $24. You can even throw in a set of 4 side bowls for just $35 or 4 drinking glasses for $40. Run, not walk over to this sale and you’ll be sure to fill out all the essentials for your kitchen that will last for years to come.

