'Right place at the right time': Pizza delivery driver’s call leads to rescue of boy in icy pond

A Hungry Howie's truck driver's quick action helped save a 12-year-old boy who fell through an icy pond in Michigan this week.

Jonathon Garza, of Clinton Township, was making a delivery for the pizza chain Tuesday morning when he heard the boy screaming for help and immediately called 911.

"He was in the right place at the right time," the Dundee Police Department said in a news release.

The Dundee Police Department and Dundee Fire Department were dispatched to the pond near a Cabela's store around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday after the pizza driver's call reporting someone had fallen through the ice on the pond, according to police.

A 12-year-old boy was rescued after falling into an icy pond in Michigan on Tuesday.

When emergency crews arrived, they spotted a 12-year-old boy in the middle of the pond "struggling to stay afloat in the 20 foot water," the release said.

Authorities work together to save boy

Officer Joe Schumaker grabbed personal flotation equipment and began to make his way out to the boy. While doing so, according to the news release, Schumaker also fell through the ice but continued wading out to complete the rescue.

Firefighters assisted by setting up a line from shore to help bring those in the water safely back to shore. Once out of the water, the boy was treated on scene by paramedics and was transported to Toledo Hospital for additional treatment. Officer Schumaker was treated on scene and returned to duty, according to police.

Dundee Police said they were assisted by the Dundee Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Summerfield Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance in the rescue.

"Dundee Police Department and other public service agencies want to remind everyone that temperature changes can affect ice thickness and stability quickly and to always use caution and have others with you," the department said in the news release.

