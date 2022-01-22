🌱 Placer To Address Homeless Camping + River Cats Get Robo-Ump

Hello, neighbors!

It's the weekend. The weather is great. We've got fun stuff all over the place.

Let's get to it!

First, today's weather:

Thank goodness the wind is dying down so we can enjoy what promises to be a sunny weekend in the ‘Ville. Saturday’s high is expected to reach a lovely 68 degrees, with Sunday and Monday a little cooler at 62. Overnight lows will be in the 38-39 range the next three days. We’ll have little wind this morning at about 11 mph, but it should die down to 3-4 mph for the rest of the weekend. Humidity will be around 41% today, 57% on Sunday and 61% on Monday during the day.

Here are the top stories today in Roseville:

Homelessness is a big issue in Placer County (and everywhere really) as local lawmakers scramble to balance health and safety concerns with the public’s rights to use public areas. The Placer County Board of Supervisors will continue the discussion on ordinances dealing with camping on county property at its meeting on January 25th. Take a look at some of the proposed changes to the current ordinances, including temporary daily storage areas for camping equipment and increased case management support for homeless persons. (Gold Country Media) Calls at the plate are going high-tech for our Sacramento River Cats this year. An Automated Ball and Strike (ABS) system will join the referee team at Sutter Health Park, as well as ten other Triple-A franchises, for the 2022 season. But don’t worry that these robo-umps are stealing jobs from humans. Major League Baseball (MLB) has job openings on its website for “ABS Techs” to operate the systems. (FOX 40) A local college student, and her work teaching sign language in virtual reality, is featured in a documentary that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival yesterday. Tia Johnson learned sign language as an infant. Her parents taught her after reading about how sign language skills could lessen communication frustration in young children. Johnson so loved the language and culture she made it a huge part of her life – real life and in her activities on virtual reality platforms. Read more about Johnson and the movie, “We Met in Virtual Reality,” here. (Roseville Press Tribune) You can learn all about the Placer County Parks and Trails Master Plan at a virtual town hall meeting next Thursday, January 27th at 6:00 pm. Why should Placer residents be excited about this Master Plan? Because it’s going to take our outdoor recreation spaces to a whole new level with increased emphasis on individual community needs and better connectivity throughout the region. This article includes links to the final draft of the plan and links to some popular nature trails in Placer County. (Roseville Today) Preteens as young as 12 years old may soon be able to decide for themselves whether or not to get a COVID-19 vaccination. State Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, introduced the proposal Thursday that, if passed, would lift a restriction in place that requires parental permission for vaccination of minors ages 12 to 17. The new legislation would apply to all vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not just coronavirus vaccines. (Patch.com)

This weekend around Roseville:

Enjoy a sunny winter morning stroll and see what the experts are up to in their garden at the Open Garden event at Fair Oaks Horticulture Center . The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Sacramento will offer advice and answers to all your questions. 9:00 am-12:00 pm

Enjoy the great food and atmosphere at The Monk’s Cellar while you paint a beautiful winter scene canvas entitled “ It’s Beary Cold .” Artist Sarah Fiske will guide you through all the steps. Takes these three bears home to decorate your wall! Tickets are $35 online. Saturday, 12:30 pm

Devoted fan of The Man in Black ? You need to get over to Cash’d Out: The Premier Johnny Cash Show at the Opera House Saloon . General Admission is $15 or you can purchase a table or booth for all your Cash-loving friends . Saturday, 9:00pm

Relive that fateful day in 1848 that kicked off the California Gold Rush at Gold Discovery Day at Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma . Live demonstrations by costumed docents will transport you back in time as you discover historic landmarks and explore the beautiful park. The event is free but there is a $10 per vehicle day use fee. 11:00 am-3:00 pm

“The world needs more storytellers ,” as the saying goes. Share your stories, fairytales, legends and historical tales, or listen to other dreamweavers with the Auburn Winter Storytelling Festival . The event is free and entirely online . Register for the link at Eventbrite . 12:30pm-9:30pm

Let your imagination run wild and your inner ham fly free at a pilot program Interactive Adventure Theater night hosted by the Placer Repertory Theater at 401 Vernon Street . Join professional actors and a game master/playwright in an “interactive night of episodic storytelling” in person or via Zoom . The event is free with a $1 donation online to reserve your seat. Sunday, 7:00 pm-8:30 pm

It’s a difficult subject to talk about, but there is hope. Register for a virtual viewing of the feature documentary “California’s Forgotten Children” as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The film highlights a group of sexual exploitation survivors and what they are doing now to make sure no other children slip through the cracks. Registration is limited, so sign up soon. Jan. 25th, 6:00 pm-8:00pm

From my notebook:

Tyrese Haliburton of our Sacramento Kings has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is ready for action. And none too soon for our poor pandemic-ravaged home team. Let’s go, Kings! (Instagram)

It's a sport most people associate with colder regions than ours, and rarely seen outside of the Olympics , but curling has been alive at Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville since 2007 . The Wine Country Curling Club is a fun, inclusive group that welcomes people of all ages and abilities . Take a class for $30 and the second class is free with the option to join the curling club . (Roseville Press Tribune)

It’s that time of year where deceptively cute little Girl Scouts seek to derail your New Year’s resolutions with their irresistibly delicious cookies. If you are having trouble finding one of these adorable, pint-sized salesladies (like if you live under a rock because, seriously, they are EVERYWHERE) you can use the Cookie Finder on the Girl Scouts website to find all the active booths in your area. You’re welcome/I’m sorry. (Girl Scouts)

You're officially ready to start your weekend! I'll be back on Tuesday with your next edition of The Roseville Daily!

— Kelly Risse

About me: My name is Kelly Mays Risse, and I have lived in Roseville just about all my life. I graduated from Roseville High School and majored in Journalism at CSU Sacramento. My husband and I loved growing up and raising our three boys here in the 'Ville. I have watched Roseville evolve from a cheerful little railroad town to a large and diverse city. I love where we live, from the hiking trails to the hip new restaurants, and I love the people who live here. I am excited to bring the highlights to you in The Roseville Daily!

