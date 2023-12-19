Placer County coroner identifies driver killed in 130-mph Granite Bay rollover crash

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified a man who was killed Sunday in Granite Bay after he allegedly sped at more than 100 mph, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a cinder-block wall.

Cristian Francisco Lopez, 28, died on eastbound Douglas Boulevard near Seeno Avenue in a crash witnessed by a Placer County Sheriff’s Office sergeant. Lopez, from Cameron Park, was driving about 130 mph in a 55 mph zone and lost control of a 2014 Honda Accord, the California Highway Patrol’s Auburn office said.

Lopez was killed in the rollover vehicle crash that also hit an electrical box, said CHP officials, who got the call of the incident around 1:20 a.m.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. Lopez was wearing a seat belt, the CHP said in a Sunday news release.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, the news release said.