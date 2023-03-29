Placer County judge sentences man for deadly Roseville hotel shooting in robbery scheme

A Placer Superior Court Judge on Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly shooting at a Roseville hotel.

Prosecutors said the defendant and two accomplices lured the victim in attempt to rob him, and the victim was shot 17 times and left behind dead in a hotel hallway.

A jury in August found Anders Johansson-Fulilangi guilty of first-degree murder and robbery for the September 2020 shooting at the Roseville hotel, according to a news release from the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors declined to release the name and age of the victim.

On Wednesday, Judge David Penney sentenced Johansson-Fulilangi to life in prison without the possibility of parole, along with an additional consecutive indeterminate sentence of 31 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

The fatal shooting occurred Sept. 18, 2020, at the Home 2 Suites by Hilton hotel in Roseville. The day before, Michael Fotofili and his wife Angelica Garcia checked into a room at the hotel.

Prosecutors said Fotofilli was pimping his wife at the hotel. The Roseville Police Department at the time said unidentified men were seen entering and leaving the hotel room over several hours.

Hotel security camera video helped investigators develop a timeline of the events that led to the deadly shooting. About 7 a.m. on the day of the shooting, Fotofili was seen leaving the hotel room and returning with a man police later identified as Johansson-Fulilangi. About 20 minutes later, Garcia entered the hotel room with the victim.

Police said the victim had gone to the hotel to meet with Garcia. About 10 minutes after she went into the hotel room with the victim, Garcia and Fotofili walked out of the room and left the hotel.

About 7:45 a.m., gunshots were heard coming from the hotel room and the hallway, according to Roseville police. Several 911 callers reported the shooting.

Prosecutors said the victim had entered the room when Johansson-Fulilangi came out of a bathroom with a gun with the intent of robbing the victim, and Johansson-Fulilangi beat the man with the gun and shot him.

Story continues

Johansson-Fulilangi left the hotel. Officers arrived and found other hotel guests trying to revive the man by performing CPR. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene. Investigators later identified the three suspects and tracked down their vehicles.

Several hours after the fatal shooting, the San Mateo County Gang Task Force found Fotofili and Garcia at a South San Francisco hotel and took them into custody. Prosecutors said Fotofili and Garcia have both been convicted and sentenced to prison for their roles in the crime.

The day following the shooting, Roseville police officers initially found Johansson-Fulilangi at a Sacramento home. The officers called Sacramento Police Department for assistance, but Johansson-Fulilangi left after a brief confrontation with the Roseville officers.

Investigators learned Johansson-Fulilangi might be headed to Reno. On the afternoon of Sept. 18, 2020, Reno police officers spotted him in his vehicle and tried to pull him over. After a short vehicle pursuit, Johansson-Fulilangi was stopped and taken into custody.

On Wednesday afternoon, Johansson-Fulilangi remained in custody at the Placer County Jail as he awaited transfer to a prison.