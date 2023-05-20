Placer County jury finds man guilty of murder in stabbing of his father in Roseville

A Placer County jury on Thursday found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 62-year-old father two years ago at his Roseville home.

James Shade, 32, of Paradise was convicted in the death of his father, Larry Shade, after a three-week trial, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday in a news release.

About 5:45 p.m. on March 14, 2021, officers from the Roseville Police Department responded to the father’s home on Hanisch Drive. Prosecutors said a 911 call was made to police after the victim was found dead from an apparent stabbing.

A police SWAT team was called to the Hanisch Drive home, and the area was locked down as officers at the scene worked to identify a suspect believed to be inside the home, police said at the time. About five hours later, SWAT officers entered the home and found nobody else inside. A neighborhood shelter-in-place order was lifted about an hour later.

Prosecutors said documents found at the father’s house listed the defendant’s name and indicated that the stabbing suspect was the victim’s son.

Security camera video show James Shade’s vehicle leaving the home, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Four days later, Roseville police arrested the son at his Paradise home.

James Shade on Friday afternoon remained in custody at the Placer County Jail. He is scheduled to return June 16 to Placer Superior Court for his sentencing hearing.