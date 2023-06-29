Placer County man indicted by California jury on charges involving sex crimes against minor

A Placer County man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on two counts of sex crimes, court officials said.

Ryan Davidek, 39, of Lincoln was charged with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento said 2016 court documents alleged he began a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old victim whom he had met online.

Over the course of several years, court officials said Davidek allegedly booked hotel rooms, traveled across state lines and transported the victim from another state to the Sacramento area to commit the alleged crimes. The indictment comes after an FBI investigation, the court said.

If convicted, Davidek faces up to 40 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in May 2006 to stop child sexual exploitation and abuse.