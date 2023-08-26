Placer County sheriff’s deputies find homemade explosives in vehicle near Auburn motel

Placer County sheriff’s officials on Friday afternoon asked residents to stay away from a motel near Auburn, where deputies conducting a traffic stop found homemade explosives in a vehicle.

The deputies pulled over the vehicle outside the Auburn Rodeway Inn, just southeast of the intersection of Sylvan Vista Drive and Lincoln Way. The motel is near Interstate 80.

At 4:20 p.m., the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced in social media posts that deputies were conducting a traffic stop outside the motel. Sheriff’s officials said the deputies found the homemade explosives in the vehicle that was pulled over.

“There is no threat to the public at this time, and no additional outstanding suspects,” sheriff’s officials said. “We will share more information when we receive an update.”

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s officials said the agency’s explosive ordinance unit “rendered the homemade explosives safe and have taken them into safekeeping.”

The suspect in the traffic stop was arrested and was being taken to the Placer County Jail in Auburn, sheriff’s officials said