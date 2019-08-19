Found: Placer County Sheriff’s Office locates missing Granite Bay boy in nearby car

The Sunday evening search for an 8-year-old boy who went missing for several hours ended when authorities located him inside a vehicle a block away from his Granite Bay home, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lt. Andrew Scott said the boy was found just before 8:45 p.m. seated in the back of a burgundy Honda sedan on the 5300 block of Olive Ranch Road, across the street from Olive Ranch School and the adjacent South Placer Fire District Station 16.

Inside the car was a man, a woman and another boy believed to be from the neighborhood, Scott said. Authorities detained the adults for questioning, he said.

It’s unclear what the missing boy’s relationship was to the people in the car, Scott said, but that the other boy may have been a playmate.

The Sacramento Bee generally does not identify missing people once they are located. The other people in the car were not immediately identified.

Deputies put out an urgent alert when the boy went missing around 4 p.m. while playing with friends in front of his home on Leona Way, which lets out onto Olive Ranch Road.

Scott said the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.