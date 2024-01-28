Placer County sheriffs identify man who was fatally shot by State Parks officer

(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was fatally shot by a California State Parks officer on Friday.

Officials said Vinton Miller, 29, was staying in the Tahoe area while on a work visa from Jamaica.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, California State Parks said one of their officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was allegedly stolen in Tahoe City.

A pursuit began in the area and ended in a crash near Olympic Valley Inn at Palisades Tahoe, according to officials.

According to State Parks officials, Miller exited his vehicle armed with a knife just before he was shot by an officer. He died at the scene.

“We are still actively investigating this case and will continue to release further information as the investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office said.

