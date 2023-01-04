Placer County victim stabbed in the chest; detectives find suspect in Sacramento County

Placer County sheriff’s detectives on Tuesday went to Sacramento County to find and arrest a man accused of stabbing a woman in the chest two days earlier in Auburn.

The stabbing was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Grass Valley Highway, near a mobile home park just south of Dry Creek Road.

Witnesses directed deputies to a trailer, where a woman was found suffering from a stab wound to her chest, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Medics arrived and took the injured victim to a hospital. Sheriff’s officials said she was listed in critical condition after the stabbing but is expected to survive.

Deputies investigated the stabbing and looked into the whereabouts of the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Joseph Phillip Dodd. The Sheriff’s Office said Dodd is a transient from the Auburn area, and investigators learned he had fled to Sacramento County.

Detectives on Tuesday found Dodd in Citrus Heights and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. Dodd was booked at the Placer County Jail, where he was being held Wednesday without bail.