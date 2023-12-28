Placer deputies make arrest in shooting of Lincoln man inside his home on New Year’s 2023

An El Dorado County man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the New Year’s Day 2023 homicide of a man inside his Lincoln home.

Eric Olsen, 63, was arrested by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of the fatal shooting of Jimmie Wiedeman.

Wiedeman, 44, was found dead of several gunshot wounds in his home on Fox Lane in Lincoln on Jan. 1, 2023. A week after the shooting, detectives published a surveillance video to the public showing four men following Wiedeman into his home and running out less than a minute later.

The men in the video are wearing jeans with leather vests and jackets, but their faces cannot be seen. Law enforcement asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Detectives spent nearly a year investigating before arresting Olsen with the help of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

“Thank you to everyone who worked so hard on this case over the last year, and to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office who assisted in taking Olsen into custody,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “We are happy we can bring some justice to the family and friends of Jimmie Wiedeman.”

Olsen is being held in the Placer County Jail on suspicion of homicide and felon in possession of a firearm charges. He is ineligible for bail.