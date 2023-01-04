Placer deputies found a man shot to death New Year’s Day. They’re asking for the public’s help

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects involved in the shooting death of a Lincoln man on New Year’s Day.

Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Fox Lane at 6:18 p.m. after receiving a report of a deceased man. When they entered the home, they found the man dead and it appeared he had suffered several gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Jimmie Wiedeman, 44.

“If you have any information on the suspects connected to this homicide, you could earn up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information can leave a tip anonymously by calling Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).