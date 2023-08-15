Placer deputies on the lookout for robbery suspect who ran after I-80 chase in Rocklin

Placer County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday were on the lookout for a robbery suspect who escaped authorities on foot during a chase Monday evening near Interstate 80 in Rocklin.

The chase began shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday on the westbound lanes of I-80 near Sierra College Boulevard. A sheriff’s deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not pull over and led the deputy in a pursuit, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a social media post.

The vehicle stopped in the parking lot of the nearby Studio Movie Grill on Commons Drive in Rocklin. Sheriff’s officials said one suspect ran from the vehicle. A 30-year-old man, who also was in the vehicle, was arrested at the scene.

Deputies, along with a K-9 unit, set up a perimeter and began searching for the suspect with help from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocklin Police Department, sheriff’s officials said.

Rocklin police said the wanted suspect — wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with black pants and white socks — ran from the vehicle toward the nearby Tesla vehicle dealership on Granite Drive.

Sheriff’s officials said investigators identified the missing suspect and learned both suspects in the vehicle pursuit were involved in a robbery earlier Monday evening in Grass Valley. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the missing suspect.

Authorities, with help from a sheriff’s helicopter, combed through the surrounding area including nearby businesses for several hours but did not find the missing suspect. Sheriff’s officials said the search was called off, but deputies assigned to the area continued to patrol and search for the suspect.

Deputies on Tuesday remained on the lookout for the missing suspect as Grass Valley police continues their investigation of the robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.