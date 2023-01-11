Placer deputies shoot, kill driver after traffic stop turns to ‘confrontation,’ sheriff says

Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a driver Tuesday night in Placer County after a traffic stop turned into an “armed confrontation,” authorities said.

Deputies initiated the traffic stop shortly before midnight on Highway 49 near Locksley Lane in the town of North Auburn, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The driver “engaged in an armed confrontation with deputies,” sheriff’s officials wrote.

As the confrontation continued, multiple deputies discharged their service weapons, striking the driver, according to the social media post. The post did not specify how many deputies opened fire.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver’s identity has not been released.

No deputies were injured during the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is conducting a “parallel investigation with the Placer County District Attorney’s Office into the officer-involved shooting.